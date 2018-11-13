Neighbors help harvest crops of Guthrie County farmer whose son was killed in plane crash

Friends and neighbors are pitching in to harvest the crops of a northwest Iowa farmer who was killed in a plane crash last Friday night.

Four people lost their lives in that weekend airplane crash in Guthrie County. One of them was 36-year-old Patrick Kellen. Del Kellen farms in Plymouth County and is the father of Patrick Kellen.

A harvesting bee has been organized for today, consisting of at least six combines, six grain carts and 16 semi trucks and trailers. They will converge on a cornfield in the southeast area of Plymouth County helping the Kellen family harvest the remaining 600 acres of corn left in the fields.

A friend of the family says they hope to finish the harvest before the wake scheduled for Thursday and the funeral which is scheduled for Friday.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)