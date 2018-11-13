UNI prepares to close the regular season at home

Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says another trip to the FCS playoffs is not out of the question as the Panthers get set to host Missouri State to close the regular season. A loss at Youngstown State dropped UNI to 5-5 overall and at 4-3 in the Missouri Valley the Panthers currently share third place with Indiana State and Western Illinois.

“There is a huge possibility that three teams from this league will get an opportunity to go”, said Farley. “Who that third team is I think is what is up for grabs right now.”

Missouri State is 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the conference