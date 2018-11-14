Drake students rally after racist incidents on campus

Hundreds of Drake University students rallied on campus today in response to a couple of recent racist incidents.

Robo-calls from an Idaho-based white supremacist group were made to students earlier this week. Those were followed by a threatening note that was slipped under a student’s dorm room door.

Sophomore Manasi Singh from Clive says the incidents have served to galvanize the student body.

“The only thing these incidents have done to our campus is further united us and showed us what true solidarity means,” Singh says. “We are here for each other, we are here for our students of color because Drake needs us.”

Singh is president of a newly formed group called Student Equity Action Partners. She says the rally was meant to send the message that those who do not want students of color at Drake will never win.

Classes were canceled during the noon hour to allow students to participate in the rally.

(Thanks to Rob Dillard, Iowa Public Radio)