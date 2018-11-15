Man charged with murder in Webster City woman’s death

Authorities in St. Joseph, Missouri arrested a man on Wednesday who’s wanted in connection with a death of a woman in Webster City in September.

Thirty-two-year-old Zachary Nelson Bassett is charged with first-degree murder. Webster City police on September 22 were dispatched to an apartment after Bassett called and reported his girlfriend, 50-year-old Andrea Sokolowski was not breathing. Sokolowski was transported to Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City where she died.

An autopsy was conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office in Ankeny during which several suspicious findings were observed. The manner and cause of death are not being disclosed at this time. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Webster City Police were assisted by law agencies in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri in the investigation.

Arrangements are being made to have Bassett transported to Iowa for an initial appearance.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)