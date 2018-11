Iowa plays UConn in the championship game of the 2K Empire Classic in New York City. The Hawkeyes advanced after beating 13th ranked Oregon 77-69. Iowa raced out to an 8-0 lead and never trailed in moving to 3-0.

“The start was really important”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “It is not easy to lead wire to wire and we did. That makes me proud.

UConn advanced with a victory over 15th ranked Syracuse. Dan Hurley is in his first season as the Huskie’s coach.