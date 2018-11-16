Iowa House District 55 race headed to a recount

The Democrat from Decorah who challenged a Republican State Representative from Dorchester has asked for a recount in their race for an Iowa House seat in northeast Iowa.

After the canvass in Winneshiek, Fayette and Clayton Counties this week, incumbent Republican Mike Bergan holds a seven-vote advantage over Democratic challenger Kayla Koether. Koether filed a request for a recount Friday afternoon.

Koether and Bergan will each appoint a representative to recount ballots. Those two representatives will select a third person to the recount board. Recounts will be done separately in all three counties.

Thirty-two mailed in ballots in Winneshiek County that were received after Election Day were not included in the canvass due to lack of a postmark. Twelve ballots in Fayette County that were received in the mail after Election Day without a postmark were mistakenly counted. State officials say once a ballot is counted, state law prohibits it from being uncounted.

The canvas showed 222 people in the district choose neither candidate on their ballots in the House District 55 race.

(Reporting by Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)