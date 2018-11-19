Council Bluffs man accused of kidnapping and assaulting former girlfriend

A southwest Iowa man is jailed after he allegedly kidnapped, held captive and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Forty-four-year old Michael G. Bland, of Council Bluffs, faces charges that include: kidnapping in the 1st degree; sexual abuse in the 3rd degree; domestic abuse; and violation of a protective order.His bond was set at $500,000. The charges stem from an incident that began November 12th. Police responding to a hospital last Friday evening, spoke with an unidentified 32-year old woman from Audubon, who told them Bland assaulted her after she went to his home, and the two got into an argument.

Bland allegedly assaulted the woman by strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness, and over the course of the next few days, Bland refused to let her leave his home, and repeatedly assaulted her. The woman was able to escape the residence Friday, after Bland he became intoxicated and passed out.

As the woman was being picked up by a friend, at a nearby park, Bland showed-up and another disturbance occurred. When the female’s friend displayed a handgun Bland backed off and the two drove away.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)