Jefferson casino pays $10,000 for accounting error

The Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson will pay $10,000 for an accounting error. The administrator of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, Brian Ohorilko, says the problem involved free plays given to casino customers.

He says free gambling plays are taxed by the state up to a certain dollar amount. Ohorilko says Wild Rose made a mistake in figuring the amount of free plays that were subject to taxes.

“The affect was that it cause the threshold for promotional play receipts and that tax credit to be reached prematurely by all of the casinos in the state of Iowa,” Ohorilko explains. He says that led to issues for every state-licensed casino.

“Even though the total dollar mount erroneously reported only amounted to around $33,000 — it impacted the other 18 casino licensees and the state had to go back and collect gaming tax for each of those casinos,” Ohorilko says. The Racing and Gaming Commission approved the fine at their meeting Thursday.