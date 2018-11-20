Newly ranked Hawkeyes prepare for Alabama State

Nationally ranked for the first time since 2016 the Iowa basketball team gets set to host Alabama State on Wednesday night. Iowa is coming off the championship at the 2K Empire Classic in New York City.

The Hawkeyes dominated No. 13 Oregon and Connecticut to win their first in-season tournament outside the state of Iowa since claiming the 1998 San Juan Christmas Shootout.

The victories thrust the Hawkeyes into the national rankings for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Iowa is No. 20 by The Associated Press and 22nd in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll — the highest early-season ranking since 2005

“I am happy for the guys but we have only played four games”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. ” I think you have got to temper it a little bit and continue to strive to get better.”

Iowa has been winning with defense, free throws, and togetherness. The Hawkeyes limited Oregon and Connecticut to 39.1 percent shooting and made 19 more free throws than the two opponents attempted