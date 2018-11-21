Davenport man arrested, accused of insurance fraud

A 51-year-old Davenport man is under arrest, charged with seven counts of insurance fraud.

Terrence Loronzo Edwards faces felony charges of presenting false information and ongoing criminal conduct. The fraud bureau in the Iowa Insurance Division began investigating Edwards last January.

He’s accused of submitting several false insurance claims to different insurance companies. He’s being held in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

A warrant was issued for Edwards in early October, but he wasn’t arrested until this morning.