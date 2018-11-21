Public Safety issues reminder after two men not wearing seatbelts are killed

Radio Iowa

The deaths of two Iowans in separate traffic crashes last night are serving as a reminder of the importance of wearing seat belts.

According to the State Patrol, both 21-year-old Kyle Borota of Garwin and 17-year-old Stephen Fernandez, Jr. of Pleasantville lost control of their pickups, left the road and rolled in ditches. The crashes happened within a few hours of each other in Marshall and Marion counties.

Investigators believe Fernandez was driving “too fast for the conditions” on an ice and snow-covered road, but they also note neither were wearing seatbelts and both were ejected. A passenger in Borota’s pickup, 18-year-old Cole Purdy of Marshalltown, was injured.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety ahead of the holiday weekend urges Iowans to buckle-up, noting seat belt use “reduces the risk of a fatal injury to front seat passengers by 45-percent.” There were four Iowans killed in crashes over Thanksgiving weekend last year, while six people died over the holiday in 2016.

 