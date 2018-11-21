Weekend travel could get difficult with winter weather

Tens of thousands of Iowans will be traveling for Thanksgiving and they could face a challenge getting home a few days after the holiday.

The immediate forecast calls for warmer temperatures for much of Iowa with highs in the 40s and even low 50s in some areas. The National Weather Service say that should last into midday Saturday. A still-developing storm system may move in late Saturday, with the potential to drop temperatures into the 20s and drop several inches of snow into Sunday or Monday.

Iowans are warned to pay close attention to the forecast, especially if they’ll be on the road later this weekend.