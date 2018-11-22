Two dead in wrong way accident on I-29 in Monona County

Two people died and three were injured in a wrong-way accident on Interstate 29 in western Iowa Wednesday.

The Iowa State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 11 p.m. on I-29 in Monona County, as a Dodge Caravan driven by 40-year old Angela Bender, of Omaha, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. The vehicle collided with another Dodge Caravan traveling in the northbound left lane.

Bender, and the driver of the other van, 51-year old Caroline Klimper, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, died at the scene. One of the passengers, 32-year old William Wiley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was flown by helicopter to a Hospital. Two other passengers, 52-year old Preston Klimper, and 21-year old Mikayla Klimper, both of Ft. Morgan, Colorado, were transported by ambulance to local hospital.

Three of the victims were not wearing their seat belts.

(By Ric Hanson/KJAN, Atlantic)