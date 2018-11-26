State Auditor estimates Medicaid savings of $126 million

State Auditor Mary Mosiman has issued a report concluding state officials privatized the Medicaid program in 2016 “without establishing a reliable methodology for calculating cost savings.” Mosiman’s updated calculation shaves about $14.6 million off the savings estimate the Reynolds Administration released in May.

Governor Terry Branstad hired three private companies to manage Medicaid on April 1, 2016. He said it would save the state millions. Current Governor Kim Reynolds has kept Medicaid privatized.

The state auditor’s report reviewed two savings estimates released by the Department of Human Services in 2017 and one released this past May. Mosiman concluded the two 2017 estimates did not include all Medicaid costs, but the last estimate was “accurate based on the information available at the time.” Mosiman’s review includes new information from September 30 and November 7, 2018 — the day after the Election. The auditor’s calculation is the state will save $126 million during the current state budgeting year under privatized Medicaid.

It’s been nearly 32 months since Medicaid switched from a fee-for-service model to privately managed care. Mosiman cautions that it will be harder to come up with accurate estimates of savings as more time passes.

Rob Sand, the Democrat who defeated Mosiman’s bid for another term as state auditor, criticized her for not completing and releasing her review of Medicaid before the election.