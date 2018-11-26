UNI volleyball travels to Wisconsin for NCAA Tournament

The UNI Panthers received an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Saturday, Nov. 24.

The Panthers will play Pepperdine in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round will be held at the University of Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 29.

“It is great place to play volleyball and is an incredible atmosphere”, said Panther coach Bobbi Peterson. “It will be a great NCAA Tournament experience for our kids and the many fans who will be able to travel.”

Pepperdine finished 21-8 overall and 14-4 in the West Coast Conference this season.