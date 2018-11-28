Finkenauer, Axne backing Pelosi for House Speaker

The two Iowa women who won seats in the U.S. House in this year’s election are supporting Nancy Pelosi’s nomination to become speaker of the House in January.

First District Representative-elect Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque issued a written statement. Finkenauer said she is supporting Pelosi for speaker because Pelosi promised to protect Social Security and Medicaid and invest in job training and infrastructure.

Cindy Axne of West Des Moines will be representing Iowa’s third district in congress. She is supporting Pelosi, too, although her written statement did not mention Pelosi’s name. Axne said she’s backing a speaker who will help accomplish the commitments Axne made to Iowa voters.

Axne and Finkenauer both were asked during the campaign if they would support returning Pelosi to the speakership if Democrats took control of congress. Neither publicly committed to supporting Pelosi until today.

The written statements from Iowa’s congresswomen-elect are below.

Congresswoman-elect Abby Finkenauer today released the following statement on her choice for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives: “Over the course of my campaign to represent the people of northeast Iowa in Congress, I made it clear that I was running so that we could get Washington working for Iowa families again. In every corner of the district, I heard so many sharing similar concerns: ever-increasing healthcare costs, the need for serious investment in infrastructure, and the importance of expanding skills and apprenticeships training so we can bring good-paying jobs to northeast Iowa. Meeting with voters face-to-face in living rooms, coffee shops, parades, and in all parts of the district made me more determined than ever to get to work and get things done, just as Iowans wake up and do every single day. “I’m deeply honored that the people of the first district have allowed me to be their voice as we get Washington to work on finding solutions for these real issues. I said throughout the campaign that my support for any candidate for leadership would depend on serious conversations about how we can get things done for the people I’ve been entrusted to represent, and in the last few weeks as member-elect, I’ve been having those conversations so that I can make sure northeast Iowa’s concerns are heard loud and clear by everyone seeking positions of leadership in the next Congress. “There has been considerable attention paid in particular to who Democrats would nominate as Speaker of the House. Since I was elected to get things done instead of playing political games, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I will be voting for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker. I have her word that she is dedicated to protecting Social Security and Medicare, and understands the importance of investing in skills training and apprenticeship programs as well as infrastructure. We need leadership that can get it done. It’s time to unite as a country to move forward and bring common sense and decency to our government and our politics. “I look forward to working hard every day to make sure the voices of Iowans are heard every step of the way and our priorities stay at the forefront of the agenda of the 116th Congress.” Congresswoman-elect Cindy Axne released the following statement: “I am committed to working with Democrats and Republicans alike to create good paying jobs, improve access to quality, affordable healthcare, and strengthen our rural communities. I voted for a Speaker who shares those values and under whose leadership I believe I will be able to accomplish the most for the hardworking families of the district I am honored to represent.”