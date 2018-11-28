Inmates file lawsuit challenging new prison policy on porn

About five dozen state prison inmates have filed a lawsuit challenging a new policy on pornography inside prison walls.

Prisoners had been able to have nude photos and pornographic magazines in their cells. Prison staff sometimes let inmates go in empty rooms to view pornography. A new policy went into effect earlier this month. It’s modeled after rules in federal prisons. It means prison staff cannot distribute or “make available” any material that is “sexually explicit or features nudity.”

State prison officials asked legislators to pass a bill implementing this new policy and the governor approve the move this spring.

The inmates, in their lawsuit, say their constitutional rights are being violated by “religious tyrants.”