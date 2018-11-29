Burlington police find meth hidden inside bag of chips

Not having license plates on her vehicle led to a felony drug arrest for a Columbus Junction woman early on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say 33-year-old Jessica Carrington was stopped in Burlington around 3:30 on Wednesday morning. They found her license was suspended indefinitely and she had warrants out of Louisa County. During a search of the vehicle police found three small baggies of methamphetamine hidden in a bag of Doritos. Authorities say the substance totaled 6.5 grams.

Carrington was arrested on felony drug trafficking charges, also facing misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended license. She’s being held in the Des Moines County jail on $10,000 bond.

(By Steve Putney, KBUR, Burlington)