Hawkeyes crushed at No. 1 Notre Dame

Top ranked Notre Dame outscored the Iowa Hawkeye women 34-14 in the third quarter and cruised to a 105-71 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in South Bend. It was a game that left Iowa coach Lisa Bluder searching for positives.

“The film is going to show plenty of things to work on, so we have that,” said Bluder. “I don’t think a lot was gained by this game at all for us. We have to get better; we have to continue to work to get better and maybe this is the awakening that we need to do so.”

Megan Gustafson made 11-of-16 field goals and finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawkeyes fall to 4-2.