Investigation underway in Mason City after shooting by railroad police officer

Mason City police are investigating the shooting of a man by a railroad police officer on Thursday afternoon.

On arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound with a railroad police officer present. Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was notified to assist and is currently investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The unnamed male was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, while the railroad police officer was evaluated for minor injuries. The condition of the man who was shot has not been released.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)