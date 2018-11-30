Police say racist letter found at Drake written by alleged victim

Des Moines police say one of the alleged victims of a racist note found at Drake University actually wrote it herself.

Two female Drake University students reported on November 15th that they had received harassing, racist notes that were slid under their dorm room door. The same students reported receiving a third note of similar nature on November 28th.

Des Moines Police say detectives and Drake University officials have determined that the third note was written by one of the alleged victims — an 18 year old female Drake University student. The student has admitted to being responsible for this note.

Police say no charges have been filed — but they are expected in the near future. The investigation of the receipt of the first notes continues, including an effort to determine the validity of those notes.