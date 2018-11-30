Trial in death of Fort Dodge woman moved to new county

The first degree murder trial of an Indiana man accused of killing a Fort Dodge woman is being moved to Mason City.

Twenty-six-year-old Phillip A. Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jessica Gomez in August 2017 and his trial was moved on Thursday to Cerro Gordo County on March 4, 2019.

This comes two days after the trial of 26-year-old Mackenzie Knigge of Clare, Iowa, also accused of Gomez’s murder was moved to Story County on June 10, 2019.

(By Alex Benzegala, KWMT, Fort Dodge)