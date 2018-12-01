Shotgun deer season opens

The shotgun deer season began Saturday in Iowa.

Tyler Harms with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says there are plenty of deer out there, but the weather is going to impact the first weekend. He says cold, wet weather with snow will make it tough on the hunters to get out.

Harms expects hunters to take about the same number of deer that were was harvested in 2017 — which was 105,000. He says that is right at the goal they look for every year, around 100,000 deer.

The first shotgun season will be December 1st to 5th, the second shotgun season will be December 8th to 16th and the late muzzleloader season will be December 17th to January 10th.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)