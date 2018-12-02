Cyclones to Alamo and Hawkeyes return to Outback

The Iowa State football team (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) has qualified for a bowl game for the second-straight season and for the 14th time in school history, accepting an invitation to play in the 2018 Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

The Cyclones will face No. 12 Washington State (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. CT. ESPN will broadcast the game.

The Cyclones finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and a 6-3 mark in Big 12 play, breaking the school record for conference victories in a season while recording their best conference finish in 40 years (T3rd).

Iowa State is ranked No. 25 in latest AP Top-25 poll, the first time since 1976 the Cyclones were rated in the final regular season poll.

Iowa has accepted an invitation to play Mississippi State at the 2019 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on New Year’s Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (CT). The game will be televised by ESPN2 from Raymond James Stadium.

“Our football team, coaches, and staff are excited to be invited to the 2019 Outback Bowl,” said Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. “We know we will enjoy outstanding hospitality, and we know we will face a quality opponent from the SEC. This is a great reward for how hard our players have worked and the success they have enjoyed this season.”

Iowa finished the regular season 8-4 and will be making it’s sixth appearance in the Outback Bowl.