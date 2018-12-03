Boone native wins U.S.A. Marathon Championship in California

An Iowan won Sunday’s U.S.A. Marathon Championship. Brogan Austin, a Boone native who now lives in West Des Moines, finished the 26.2 mile race through the streets of Sacramento, California in 2 hours, 12.38 seconds.

The 27-year-old Austin was in 13th place at the midway point. He overtook the lead late and stayed in the frontrunner position for the final two minutes. Austin is a 2015 Drake University graduate. As a standout runner for the Bulldogs, he qualified for the 2014 NCAA Cross Country Championships after finishing fourth at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships.

(Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Running Association)