Bulls fire Iowa native Fred Hoiberg

The Chicago Bulls of the NBA have fired Fred Hoiberg.

The 46-year-old Hoiberg spent just over three seasons as the Bulls head coach. He’s been fired after the team started this season 5-19, the third-worst record in the NBA. Hoiberg grew up in Ames and was a star player at Iowa State. After playing 10 years in the NBA, he eventually became coach of the Cyclones for five seasons before joining the Bulls.

Longtime assistant coach Jim Boylen is taking over as coach of the Chicago Bulls. Hoiberg posted a 115-155 record as the Bulls coach. That included a playoff appearance in the 2016-17 season.