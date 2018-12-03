Drake student charged for racist note left under dorm room door

Des Moines Police have filed charges against a Drake University student accused of leaving a racist note under a dorm room door.

Police have charged 18-year-old Kissie Ram with making a false report to a public safety entity for the note that was found November 28th. Police were already investigating two other racist notes at Drake reported by Ram and another female student when they determined that Ram wrote the third note herself.

She was given a misdemeanor summons and released. The spokesman for the Des Moines Police Department says no charges will be filed in connection with the first two notes.