Grand Jury will rule on Council Bluffs shooting case

The fatal shooting case of a man who was defending a woman from another man in southwestern Iowa will go to a grand jury.

Police in Council Bluffs say 59-year-old Russ Atkins, of Council Bluffs was fatally shot by a Nebraska man who was intervening in a violent domestic situation involving Atkins and a female. The shooting took place at around 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Grace Street.

When officers arrived, they found Atkins dead in the street. An investigation determined 67-year-old Stephen Hahn, of Omaha, attempted to intervene in the domestic altercation, by producing a handgun and firing one round, which fatally wounded Atkins. Detectives determined Hahn personally knew Atkins and the woman, and that protection order was in place between Atkins and the woman.

Hahn remained on the scene and was cooperative with detectives during the investigation. Hahn was also legally permitted to be in possession of the handgun. Authorities say after consulting with Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber this morning, it was decided the facts surrounding the incident will be presented to a Grand Jury to determine whether Hahn will face any criminal charges.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)