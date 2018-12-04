Radio Iowa

Alta Vista man sentenced to life in death of infant son

An Iowa dad has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of his infant son.

Judge Richard Stochol sentenced 29-year-old Zachary Koehn of Alta Vista to life in prison without parole for his convictions for first-degree murder child endangerment causing death.

Koehn’s four-month-old son Sterling died after being left alone in a swing seat in his apartment in August of 2017. Doctors say the child died from malnutrition, dehydration and infection from a diaper rash caused by an unchanged diaper. Investigators said  maggots eventually crawled on the child while he was still alive.

Sterling’s mother, 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris, will be tried on the same charges in January.

