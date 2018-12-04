Amid personal and professional firestorm, Avenatti issues no-go statement

Cross one name of the long list of Democrats who may run for the White House in 2020. High-profile attorney Michael Avenatti visited Iowa in August to test a campaign message — getting big cheers from several hundred Iowa Democrats at an event in Clear Lake.

“We have a tendency to bring nail clippers to a gun fight,” Avenatti said at the “Wing Ding” fundraiser. “…The Democratic Party must be a party that fights fire with fire.”

In November, Avenatti was accused by a now-former girlfriend of misdemeanor domestic abuse, allegations he denies. Avenatti was back in court yesterday, arguing cases on behalf of porn star Stormy Daniels who has said she had sex with President Trump. He’s also embroiled in a series of financial disputes with former law partners.

Avenatti issued a statement today, saying his family has asked him not to run for president in 2020.