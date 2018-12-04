Teen dead after shooting and chase in stolen car in Des Moines

One teen is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting and crash in a stolen car.

Des Moines police received a report that a car that was left running by the owner had been stolen just after eight o’clock last night. About 30 minutes later police got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood that involved a car matching the description of the one that was taken. An officer spotted the car and it took off and then crashed into a Postal Service delivery van and then into some trees and fencing.

Police say a passenger in the car 16-year-old Emilio Esteban Garcia of Des Moines died at the hospital, while the 17-year-old driver remains in critical condition. Police recovered a gun from the car as they continue piecing together what happened.