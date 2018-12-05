DCI says fight led to shooting by railroad police officer in Mason City

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has released more details on a railroad officer-involved shooting in Mason City.

The DCI’s initial investigation determined that Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner stopped 30-year-old Nathan Olson of Mason City for trespassing on Union Pacific property last Thursday evening. An fight ensued, which led to the shooting. Olson remains hospitalized in fair condition.

The DCI says, once completed, it will turn over results of its investigation to the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s office.

(By Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)