Driver charged in death of pedestrian in Urbandale

A driver has been cited for failure to yield after her car struck and killed a pedestrian last week near a high school in a Des Moines suburb.

Urbandale Police say 62-year-old Dawn Ipson died after she was struck by the car on the morning of November 27. Ipson was in a crosswalk and, according to police, had the right of way. Police announced today that the driver of the car, 58-year-old Jean Davis of Urbandale, has been cited for failure to yield.

Because Ipson died, Davis could have her license suspended for six months and face a fine of up to $1,000. Ipson was an Urbandale High School nutrition services employee. She had worked at the school since 2001.