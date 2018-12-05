Officials in southeast Iowa city ban fireworks displays

The Fort Madison City Council has adopted a new fireworks ordinance.

It makes all fireworks except the lowest class of novelty fireworks such as snakes and sparklers illegal to use within city limits. Residents went to the council after last year’s 4th of July and said constant noise of exploding fireworks was causing stress for pets and veterans.

Anyone caught setting off fireworks in Fort Madison could be fined up to $500.

The 2017 legislature moved to legalize the sale and explosion of fireworks around the 4th of July AND New Year’s holidays, but cities were given authority to restrict when and even if fireworks could be set off.

(By David Hightower, KBUR, Burlington)