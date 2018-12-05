Reynolds names charities for excess inaugural funds

Governor Kim Reynolds is designating four charities as the beneficiaries for any left-over donations to her inauguration celebration.

Reynolds, who has been governor since May of 2017, will be sworn into her first, full four-year term as governor on January 18, 2019. There will be an inauration in Des Moines that day and an inaugural ball that night.

No tax dollars have been set aside, so private donations will finance the festivities. Reynolds has chosen a charity near her home in Osceola along with three education related charities for any that’s money not used. The “By Degrees Foundation” offers support to prepare low-income students for college and a career. “Folds of Honor” awards scholarships to the children and spouses of soldiers who are wounded or die in action.

An initiative at Iowa State University supports entrepreneurs in the ag industry. The fourth charity Reynolds has designated for left-over inaugural funds is “Wildwood Hills Ranch” in St. Charles which provides programs for at-risk kids.