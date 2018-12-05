Senator Grassley reflects on the life of President George H.W. Bush

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and his wife, Barbara, will join mourners from across the world at the National Cathedral this morning for the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.

Grassley praises Bush’s military service during World War Two, his work as a diplomat in China, his leadership at the CIA, as Vice President under Ronald Reagan, and finally, as the 41st president.

Grassley says, “President Bush will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but he had a great deal of warmth and kindness and he showed it to his friends and political opponents alike.” Bush died late last Friday in Texas at the age of 94, having led “an incredible life,” according to Grassley.

“President Bush led by example and taught our nation so many valuable lessons about how we ought to treat each other,” Grassley says. “President Bush will be missed but most importantly, his life and service to our nation will be celebrated and he sets a good example.” On this National Day of Mourning, the funeral is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Iowa time.