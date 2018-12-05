Shopko closing stores in Cherokee, Eldora, Webster City

Another retailer is downsizing in Iowa. Officials with Shopko Stores Operating Company in Green Bay, Wisconsin have announced that three Shopko Hometown stores in Iowa will be closing their doors in February.

The stores are located in Cherokee, Eldora and Webster City. Company officials said the closing is based on long-term profitability, sales trends and potential growth not coming in. Shopko operates approximately 360 stores in 25 states.

The liquidation sale at the three stores will begin later this week.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)