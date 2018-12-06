Second Des Moines teen involved in chase and crash of stolen car dies

A second Des Moines teenager has died following a high-speed police chase and crash earlier this week.

The incident started Monday night in Des Moines with a report of a stolen car. Police then got reports of shots fired from a moving car that matched the description.

Officers tried to intercept but the car sped away. Less than a minute later, the fleeing car hit a mail truck and crashed into a fence and trees. The passenger, 16-year-old Emilio Estaban Garcia died a few hours later at the hospital, and Wednesday night, the 17-year-old driver, Jair Sanchez-Banos, also died.

Police say a gun was found in the wrecked car.