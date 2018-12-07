Former Southwest Community College dean arrested on theft charge

A woman accused of using community college funds to pay for personal travel and wedding expenses has been charged with second degree theft.

Beth Kulow, the former dean of student services at Southwestern Community College in Creston, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Union County Law Enforcement Center in Creston. According to a Creston Police report, she was arrested on a Union County warrant on charges of falsifying public documents and three counts of second-degree theft. She was later released on a $5000 bond.

An audit released earlier this fall identified more than $15,000 of public funds spent on what appear to be for Kulow’s personal use. Kulow resigned in October. Authorities say she has reimbursed the college for the inappropriate expenses.

(By Jordan Armstrong, KSIB, Creston)