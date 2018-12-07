Kirk Ferentz and Joe Moorhead preview the Outback Bowl

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead addressed the media in Tampa on Thursday where the Hawkeyes and Bulldogs meet in the Outback Bowl on New Years Day. It will be Iowa’s sixth appearance in the Outback Bowl.

“I remember our first invitation was in 2003 and just how excited we were to have the opportunity to come her and this is no different”, said Ferentz. “Every trip has been outstanding for everyone involved.”

Mississippi State is 8-4 and this will be the Bulldogs’ first appearance in the Outback Bowl.

“I am certainly very excited for this opportunity for our players”, said Moorhead. “I am very appreciative of the bowl committee for allowing us to be here for a very well deserved and well earned award for our kids.”