Misdemeanor charge filed against man who burned Orange City library books

A northwest Iowa man who burned four LGBTQ books from the Orange City Public Library has been charged with fifth degree criminal mischief.

Sixty-two-year-old Paul Dorr of Orange City checked out five books on October 6 and burned them in protest of the Orange City Pride festival held October 19. Dorr had produced a video which was posted on the social media platform, showing him burning the books in a burn barrel. Dorr is scheduled for a January 22nd appearance at the Sioux County Courthouse in Orange City.

A fifth degree criminal mischief charge covers the destruction of property that would cost between $200 and $500 to replace. If convicted, Dorr could face up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $650.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)