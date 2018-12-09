Matt Campbell agrees to contract extension

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. Campbell earned his second straight Big 12 Coach of the Year award after leading the Cyclones to an 8-4 record, including a 6-3 in league play.

“Coach Campbell and I had a great end-of-the-year meeting Friday and during our visit we mutually agreed to extend his contract to 2024 and further demonstrate Coach Campbell and the University’s commitment to one another,” Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. “I couldn’t be more excited for our current players, fans and recruits to receive this great news.”

The athletics department has also agreed to provide Campbell $1 million in additional compensation this year for his assistant coaches and support staff. Over the last two seasons, ISU has committed $2.2 million in additional increases for Campbell to distribute to his staff.

“We’re pleased to invest further in a group of coaches and staff that have quickly raised the standards for Iowa State football,” Pollard said. “Matt and I both agreed about the importance of rewarding his staff to keep the momentum going.”

Part of the commitment that Iowa State has undertaken is the school’s soon-to-be-built Sports Performance Center. The $90 million, 110,000-square foot facility will include an academic and student services center, dining facilities, a sports nutrition center plus nearly 20,000-square feet of additional locker room, team lounges and gathering spaces for football.

“I can’t begin to express my appreciation to Dr. Wintersteen and Jamie for their support of our program and their willingness to work together in taking this program to levels it has never achieved previously,” Campbell said. “Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it’s important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football.”

Campbell’s Cyclones were picked to finish seventh in the 2018 Big 12 pre-season poll. Their third-place finish was the school’s best in 40 years.