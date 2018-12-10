Two killed in Pocahontas County accident

Authorities in northwest Iowa are releasing more details after two people were killed, two hurt, in a two-vehicle crash in Pocahontas County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by 24-year-old Kyle Lee Briggs of Denver, Iowa was eastbound on County Road C15 just before 3:30 p.m., when it failed to stop at the intersection with HWY 4 about four miles south of Mallard. As the Taurus entered the intersection it was struck by a southbound 2007 International semi trailer driven by 21-year-old Ryan Larson of Armstrong.

Briggs died in the accident while a passenger in his vehicle, 48-year-old Christine Price of Rolfe was transported to the Pocahontas Community Hospital where she also died. Two more passengers in Brigg’s vehicle were injured in the accident: 19-year-old Elyjan Ayden of Rolfe was taken by life-flight to Iowa Methodist while 47-year-old John Price of Rolfe was transported to the Palo Alto County Hospital in Emmetsburg.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)