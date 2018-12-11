Manpower survey finds many businesses looking to hire new workers

Just over one-quarter of Iowa employers plan to add more workers over the first three months of 2019.

That’s according to a survey released today by ManpowerGroup. Spokesman Dave Wheeler says over 12,500 businesses across the U.S. took part in the survey.

“In the state of Iowa, of all the employers we surveyed, 26% plan to hire additional employees from January through March,” Wheeler said. “That is only offset, marginally, by 6% that plan to reduce payrolls.” Another 67% of Iowa employers responded by saying they plan to maintain current staffing levels over the first quarter of next year. Manpower’s last survey, covering hiring intentions for October through December, found 21-percent of Iowa businesses expected to add workers.

“Q1 is looking to be a very strong quarter for Iowa, even up from what was considered a good fourth quarter in 2018,” Wheeler said. The Manpower survey shows, nationwide, 23% of U.S. businesses expect to add employees between the months of January and March. Another 5% anticipate a decline in their payrolls.