Semi hits Belmond-Klemme school bus, no injuries reported

A semi collided with a school bus from the Belmond-Klemme School District in Wright County on Tuesday afternoon near Belmond.

The accident occurred at 4 p.m. on County Highway C20 just north of Belmond. The semi driver allegedly did not see the school bus traveling along the road and ran a stop sign, striking the bus on its side near the rear of the bus. The impact spun the bus around on the road, but the bus never actually left the road surface.

An ambulance and a Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy quickly arrived on scene and the four students and driver appeared to be unharmed, but were transported to the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond for further examination. The driver of the school bus is identified as Randy Dougherty, a veteran driver with 39 years of experience. The driver of the semi has not been identified and it’s unclear if charges will be filed.

The district says the parents of the four students were quickly informed of the accident and were directed to the hospital where the students were being examined.

(By Mark Freie, KLMJ, Hampton)