Audit finds issues with use of school funds by former Collins Maxell principal

An investigation by the State Auditor has found improper use of school funds by the former principal at the Collins-Maxwell School district.

District administrators requested the investigation as they had concerns about the use of a district procurement card following the resignation of the middle and high school principal Jordan Nelson on June 25th.

The State Auditor says they identified nearly $15,000 dollars of improper or unsupported use of the card and undeposited collections. Around $8,700 of that was linked directly to Nelson and included $7,500 for a longevity bonus he did not repay to the district. The audit found personal purchases made with a district procurement card issued to Nelson, lunches improperly provided to district employees at no cost and undeposited gate receipts.

The report was turned over to the Story County Sheriff and Attorney’s office.