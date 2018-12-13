Two series may end with Hy-Vee Classic

Two long running series may come to an end with this weekend’s final Hy-Vee Classic in Des Moines. Iowa State and Drake meet in the opening game Saturday afternoon in Wells Fargo Arena for the 175th time. Cyclone coach Steve Prohm is keeping the door open for future games but says there have been no discussions.

“We have got great respect for Drake and Northern Iowa but that is just something that we would have to look at down the road if it fits”, said Prohm. “We have got some things in the works already for the next couple of years.”

Iowa and Northern Iowa meet in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader and it could be the final one in a series that dates back to 1907.

“My preference is that this series continues but we have limited to no control over where is stands right now and what it looks like going forward”, said Panther coach Ben Jacobson. “I quit worrying about it and have moved on to something else.”

Saturday’s game will be the 45th between Iowa and UNI.