Des Moines man sentenced to 40 years for second child porn conviction

A central Iowa man will spend 40 years in prison for making child pornography.

Thirty-three-year-old Raymond Wayne Eugene Hall pleaded guilty in July to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He admitted to making child pornography with a hidden camera where he engaged in sex acts with a child. He also made videos with his cellphone and stored them on her personal computer.

The judge gave Hall an enhanced sentence since he had been convicted in 2006 in Polk County for collecting child pornography and was required to register as a sex offender. Court information shows the latest charges stemmed from an investigation that began with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.