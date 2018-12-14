Iowa City students walking out to mark anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

Today marks the six-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

A group of students in Iowa City plans to walk out of class at 2:26 this afternoon, in recognition of the 26 victims. City High student Drew Owen, a member of the group Students Against School Shootings, told KCRG-TV they want changes in the country’s gun laws.

“Slightly stricter gun regulations, we’re not looking to take all guns away like people believe we are,” Owen said. “We’re just looking to keep them out of the hands of people that maybe shouldn’t have them, people (who) can’t make the decisions of right and wrong, people with mental illnesses.” The students plan to march two miles to Iowa City’s Ped Mall and hold a rally calling for those changes.

The Iowa City Community School District responded to the walkout by issuing this statement:

“The Iowa City Community School District respects our students’ right to peacefully protest, and we appreciate their engagement in social action. When organized activities of this nature occur, our school administrators strive to maintain minimal disruption to the school day, and students are always encouraged to notify their parents if they plan to participate. Parents are able to excuse this absence by notifying the school.”

