A Cedar Rapids woman has died after fire swept through her apartment.

Firefighters were able to locate 43-year-old Sharon Garnett in the smoky bedroom of her unit at the Gateway Apartments on Friday afternoon. She was rushed to University Hospitals in Iowa City where she died on Saturday. Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen with food left unattended on the stove.

They add, smoke alarms in the unit were working. It’s the second fatal fire in Cedar Rapids this year.